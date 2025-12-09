An inevitable outcome of negligence

<p class="bodytext">The death of 25 people in a fire at a nightclub in north Goa, on December 6, is yet another reminder of the fatal nexus between those who violate the law and those entrusted with enforcing it. The fire and the deaths were the result of criminal negligence of safety norms, and the authorities’ failure to implement rules and regulations. Among the victims were four tourists. With Goa in the midst of its busy tourist season, when facilities are crowded, and demand is high, special attention should have been paid to public safety and convenience. Tourist season is meant to be a time of celebrations, yet this tragedy underscores serious lapses in the system. It was not an accident, but an inevitable outcome of omissions and commissions in matters of safety. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Reports indicate that the club lacked valid permissions and had violated numerous fire safety norms. Fire engines could not reach the building because the entrance was very narrow. A temporary structure made of palm leaves increased the fire risk, and there was no emergency exit. The vulnerability of resorts and establishments in Goa has been pointed out before: faulty construction, missing or fraudulently obtained fire safety clearances, and kitchens that are not maintained safely. In this case, the fire started in the kitchen. Despite lacking mandatory permissions, the nightclub functioned openly, and advertised and hosted parties and functions. There were no enquiries and investigations from officials, and that shows the complicity of the authorities in the crime. This would include not only officials but also those in politics and government. </p>.Private or government school? How parents in Karnataka decide.<p class="bodytext">The situation is much the same all over India. There is no city or town in the country where a major fire has not claimed lives. The Carlton Towers fire in Bengaluru in 2010, the Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi in 1997, the AMRI hospital fire in Kolkata in 2011, and tragedies at many other places have resulted in deaths, injuries, and damage on a large scale. Every day, there are fire incidents reported from different parts of the country. They could all be prevented or contained, and the damage minimised if precautions were taken, and rules enforced. Unfortunately, no lessons are learnt from these mishaps. Some persons are arrested, or suspended, and enquiry commissions are announced. But cases drag on for years, often without the culprits getting punished. Firefighting infrastructure remains grossly inadequate. Unless safety culture becomes integral to everyday life and law enforcement is taken seriously, fire mishaps will continue without end. </p>