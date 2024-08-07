Assam can do without prejudiced laws

The Assam government’s proposed laws on ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ are the latest in a series of legislative actions clearly intended to target the Muslim minority.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the government is drafting the laws and will pass them soon. Under Sarma, Assam is preaching and practising an extreme and intolerant variety of Hindutva.

Many of the government’s decisions, policies, and actions, as well as Sarma’s pronouncements, stand out for their divisive and anti-minority positions. He is brazen and unapologetic about them.

The two new laws he has proposed are built on bogus issues and only have self-serving justifications. Any law should be based on public interest, but these two are driven by a politics of the most partisan kind.