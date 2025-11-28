<p>For decades, the Indian cricket team carried the label of “tigers at home”, a backhanded compliment underscoring their inability to replicate strong performances at home in overseas conditions. Despite occasional triumphs in New Zealand, the West Indies, and England, they were inconsistent in conditions that favoured fast bowlers. </p><p>That impression began to shift under Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and later, Virat Kohli, as India transformed into a well-travelled outfit with series victories in Pakistan, West Indies, England, New Zealand, and Australia, while routinely securing wins in South Africa. </p><p>Barring two series losses, to Australia (2004) and England (2012), India remained a formidable force at home — the final frontier, where even the strongest sides wilted. Batters piled up runs and spinners dismantled reputations. Add extreme heat, turning pitches and overwhelming crowds, and visitors often crumbled like a fifth-day Indian pitch. Touring India meant hoping to survive, not win. That perception has been given a quiet burial.</p>.<p>Since Gautam Gambhir took charge as the Head Coach last year, replacing Dravid, India have suffered two whitewashes on either side of their 2-0 win over a modest West Indies in October. In nearly 90 years of home Test cricket, India had been swept only once in a multi-Test series. That came in 2000, also against South Africa, led by the late Hansie Cronje. In the Gambhir era, that rare feat has been accomplished twice by teams that came just to put up a fight, let alone win. Mind you, these two sides had no Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Saqlain Mushtaq or even a Graeme Swann or Nathan Lyon in their ranks. In fact, Warne and Muralitharan couldn’t enjoy much success in India. While Warne claimed 34 wickets in nine matches at an average of 43.11, Muralitharan bagged 40 wickets in 11 Tests at 45-plus average.</p>.<p>Now, the “masters of spin” have been brought down to their knees by a New Zealand side featuring Mitchell Santner, a T20 specialist, and an inexperienced Ajaz Patel, and a South African attack led by Simon Harmer, who had just 12 Test appearances in over a decade before coming to India. </p><p>If fans thought India couldn't slip any further after the defeat to New Zealand, the latest loss to South Africa comes as a rude awakening. And while that shock stays, the time is right for the BCCI and other decision-makers to do an honest introspection and set the house in order before it gets too late.</p>