BJP’s ‘Modi-festo’ echoes 2014 promise

The Opposition has criticised it as a jumla manifesto and pointed out that there are no references to the jobs situation and inflation. It is also pointed out that the average GDP growth during Modi’s 10 years has been less than that during Manmohan Singh’s 10 years.

Promises about providing jobs and doubling farmers’ incomes have not been fulfilled. Yet, now, parties do not make promises but provide ‘guarantees’.

A comparison of the BJP and Congress manifestos makes it apparent that in 2024, the two parties are back to 2014 – the BJP has again promised to ensure economic growth, especially by encouraging manufacturing in the semiconductor, electric vehicle industries, etc., and more funds for start-ups, thus continuing to rely on its trickle-down economic agenda; the Congress has again given guarantees of more welfare measures, pursuing the UPA era’s rights-based agenda that gave rise to the NREGA, Food Security Act, etc. It is well recognised that while India has seen GDP growth in the last 10 years, it has been the continuation of welfare measures like NGREGS and free food grains for 80 crore people that has helped the vast masses of the poor to survive in an India in which the gap between rich and poor has widened alarmingly.

Opposition parties have also said that the increasing social and political polarisation in the country and the pressures on democracy should be taken into consideration when the Modi government’s performance is judged. But the Opposition has a challenge in countering the BJP, which has a better communication machinery.