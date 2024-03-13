CAA resurrected in time for polls

Electoral intent is writ large on the government’s decision to notify the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, which has been frozen for over four years.

The CAA aims to provide citizenship to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who have fled persecution from Muslim-majority countries in India’s neighbourhood -- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh -- and arrived in India before 2015.

The government has notified the rules a few days before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections would come into force. It is likely that the notification is specially targeted at states like West Bengal, which has a large Muslim population and is considered a battleground state. There is no satisfactory answer to the question why the rules were not notified for over four years and why it has been done just ahead of elections.