Competition good for higher education

Rankings have just been released for 16 different categories. Three new categories — state universities, skill universities, and open universities — have been added this year. IIT-Madras has topped the overall category, followed by IISc Bengaluru in second place, and IIT-Bombay in the third. Institutions like AIIMS Delhi and the National Law School in Bengaluru have topped their respective categories. Other than IISc and the NLSIU, Karnataka has not found an important place in the rankings. It should also be noted that private institutions are better placed than government institutions.