Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Death of newborns a tragedy beyond words

Death of newborns a tragedy beyond words

Death of babies in fire incidents is not new. Seven newborn babies were killed and five injured in a fire at a private neonatal hospital in Delhi in May this year.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 02:29 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
FireJhansiOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us