EC should be above partisanship, suspicion

This week, the EC issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for “unverified and false” statements she allegedly made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the basis of a complaint from the BJP. The statement was that Modi had “privatised public sector undertakings” and handed over the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited to his industrialist friends. The EC issued a notice to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for social media comments and footage which alleged that Modi “works” for the industrialist Gautam Adani. The notice said the AAP was expected “to exercise caution through verification of facts before publishing such content.” But it is pointed out that the EC has not acted on complaints made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders even though some of these could be considered more serious violations of the model code.