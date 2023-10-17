Economy unable to create quality jobs

Some facts revealed by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), carried out by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), have thrown useful light on the country’s labour market.

It has reported that the unemployment rate in the country has fallen to a six-year low of 3.2 per cent. The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons of age 15 years and above increased from 49.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 57.9 per cent.

The Worker-Population Ratio also improved during the period. LFPR in urban areas saw an increase from 47.5 per cent in 2017-18 to 48.8 per cent in 2022-23. While it was about 73.5 per cent for males, it increased from 20.9 per cent to 23.2 per cent for females. While these figures are positive, it is the connection between them that gives them meaning. Importantly, while these figures are about the quantity of employment, the quality of it needs to be studied for their real value.