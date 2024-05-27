End custom that puts women, infants at risk

Such beliefs persist at the behest of elders, and due to societal pressure and fear of divine retribution. While village elders believe that these women are divinely protected, activists point out that a newborn died last year when it rained heavily. Instances of scorpions and snakes making their way into the huts are common.

The babies also face threats from stray dogs. Though the younger generation is keen to end this practice, the will of the elders has prevailed so far.

The menfolk justify this practice on the grounds that the huts provide much better conditions than their own houses, where they often share space with sheep and goats. It is no secret that the real reason is the taboo surrounding menstruation.

However, the contention that many rural houses are unhygienic, and thus not conducive for new mothers and menstruating women, cannot be dismissed totally. In such cases, the government should step in to provide nursing facilities in the village and ensure that the women get the necessary medical attention.

The government regularly conducts inspections in the villages, but it has not succeeded in putting an end to such practices. It is not as if the cities are free from such practices either. In some urban areas, menstruating women are prevented from performing their daily chores because they are considered ‘impure’. The government needs to educate the people, especially the elders, and remove all misconceptions about childbirth and menstruation, which are natural processes.