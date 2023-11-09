Focus on metro phases, fast-track them

Compared to other metro rail projects in the country, Bengaluru’s has been losing time. The foundation stone for Namma Metro was laid in June 2006 and Phase I became operational in 2011. Bengaluru currently has an operational line of less than 74 km. While Delhi Metro, construction on which began in 1998, has more than 217 km of route length, Chennai (54 km), Mumbai (47 km), Ahmedabad (38 km), all of which started later than Bengaluru, seem to be proceeding faster. Several factors have led to Namma Metro work proceeding slower than desired. This includes defaults by contractors and, in some instances, poor planning. For instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a stretch between K R Pura and Whitefield, but the link connecting K R Pura to Bayappanahalli was missing at the time. Thus, commuters travelling on the Purple Line had to alight at Bayappanahalli and take a feeder bus to K R Pura to resume their journey to whitefield. While it may be harsh to repeat the often expressed view that Namma Metro seems to lack a commonsensical approach, it may be necessary to fix accountability on BMRCL officials for certain failures.