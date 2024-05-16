Food inflation is cause for concern

There are disconcerting trends on the inflation front, with wholesale prices in India rising to a 13-month high of 1.2 per cent in April, from 0.53 per cent in March, mainly because of an uptick in food inflation and an year-on-year rise in fuel and power prices.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose on an year-on-year basis for the sixth successive month in April. Though retail inflation marginally eased for the second month to 4.83 per cent, food inflation made a sharp increase to 8.70 per cent from 8.52 per cent in March.

There was a general increase in the prices of all food items. Rice was 14.3 per cent dearer and wheat prices increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year. The prices of vegetables and pulses rose by 27.8 per cent and 16.8 per cent respectively. Potatoes and onions reported a sharp surge of 72% and 59.8 per cent respectively, from 53 per cent and 57 per cent in March.