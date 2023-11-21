Governor Ravi must be recalled forthwith

There is no certainty that the reconsideration and passage by the Tamil Nadu Assembly of 10 bills that were returned by Governor R N Ravi will end the crisis created by the Governor delaying his assent to the bills.

The Governor had sat on the bills without giving any reasons and for unreasonable periods of time, ignoring requests from the government for assent and inviting adverse comments from the Supreme Court.

Of the 10, two bills were from the time of the previous Assembly, and others were passed by the present Assembly.

They concerned the power of the state government to appoint university vice-chancellors, prohibition of online gambling, etc. All of them were within the legislative powers of the Assembly and the Governor was bound to give assent to them.

The Supreme Court had expressed serious concern over the deadlock created by the Governor’s refusal to act on the bills.