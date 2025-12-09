Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Growth takes priority over inflation

Growth takes priority over inflation

Monetary easing alone won’t propel India’s growth orbit
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 19:46 IST
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsReserve Bank of IndiaOpinioneditorialComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us