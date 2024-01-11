Haryana school cases are shocking

Two incidents reported in the past few weeks from Haryana are shocking and they attracted national attention. In one case, as many as 142 girl students of a school in Jind complained of sexual misdemeanour and harassment by the principal. The charges were made in a letter that the girls wrote to the President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and the Haryana State Women’s Commission. An investigation found that the principal was guilty, and action, including arrest and dismissal from service, has been taken against him. Soon after that, there was another case in which some students raised similar complaints against the principal of a school in Kaithal. He was also arrested, but there are complaints about the police investigation in both cases. It has also been found that the accused had faced similar charges in other schools but no action had been taken.