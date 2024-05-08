Health strategies must account for gender gap

It has long been acknowledged that there is a gender gap in the incidence of diseases and healthcare all over the world. This is proved again and again by real life experiences and research studies. A new study on the gender gap published in The Lancet Public Health throws more light on it by revealing that there are important differences between men and women in the matter of causes of disease burden and treatment. These differences have not been fully taken into consideration in health policy formulation, treatment and even in research. The gender gap in healthcare affects both men and women but women are affected more. Health loss, caused by illness and death, related to 20 major diseases, is higher among males. But women suffer more, though they live longer. While men are more affected by conditions that lead to premature death, such as heart, lung and liver issues, women experience non-fatal conditions like musculoskeletal and mental health issues for longer periods.