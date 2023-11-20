In BJP, advantage again for Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made multiple visits to the state and held numerous roadshows on the eve of the elections, but the famed ‘Modi magic’ failed to cut any ice with the voters, who gave the Congress a resounding victory. This had incurred the wrath of the central leaders. While outgoing state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel failed to inspire the cadres, especially in the face of the defeat, the BJP’s inability to appoint an LoP, a Constitutional post, exposed it to ridicule. For instance, the entire budget session was held without an LoP in place. While it remains to be seen if the BJP will be able to douse the dissent, both Vijayendra and Ashoka have a huge role cut out for them in rebuilding the state unit, especially with the Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon. The BJP’s decisions, though belated, are much needed as the role of the opposition as a watchdog cannot be understated in a democracy. Only a strong opposition can hold the government to account and thereby bring out the best in it.