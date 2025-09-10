In Manipur, trust eludes peace process

<p class="bodytext">Efforts towards peace and normalcy in Manipur have, yet again, encountered obstacles. Two recent developments were dubbed as signals of progress in the strife-torn state – the renegotiation and signing of a tripartite agreement with two Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the state government on the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with rebel groups, and an assurance from the Kuki-Zo Council to facilitate free movement of commuters and goods on NH 02. These moves unravelled within hours of their announcement, as the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which claims to represent the Meiteis, stated that the revival of the SoO would legitimise the violence it said was being perpetrated by Kuki groups. It also noted that the Manipur administration lacked the constitutional and moral authority to negotiate the pact. An influential Kuki-Zo group also rejected the agreement to ensure free mobility on the highway and warned against more “unilateral decisions”. The United Naga Council, meanwhile, has announced a trade embargo from Tuesday to protest the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the scrapping of the free movement regime on NH 02.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh had unilaterally terminated the SoO, aggravating the situation in the state. The decision further confirmed Singh’s image as a leader who is partial to his own Meitei community in its longstanding conflict with the Kukis. The blockade of the highway had partitioned Manipur between the valley, which is dominated by the Meiteis, and the hill areas where the Kukis have the upper hand. Its reopening could have enabled free movement of people and goods between the two parts of the state, which now exist like two regions on either side of a border.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The SoO renegotiation and the reopening of the highway appear to have been initiated as part of a run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state. That these moves were rejected by some of the groups shows that not all stakeholders were involved in the discussions. The situation in Manipur is complex, and any effort towards resolution needs to be built on wide-ranging consultation, involving all relevant parties. With a serious trust deficit in play between the administration and the warring groups, this process becomes long-drawn and difficult. Dialogue becomes even more complex under the Central rule. The state Chief Secretary has said that “all signed agreements will be honoured.” If that means imposition of the agreements, it would not make a difference on the ground and might even exacerbate the situation.</p>