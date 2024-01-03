ISRO’s expanding horizon is exciting

After the Chandrayaan-3 mission created history by landing a lander-rover near the moon’s south polar region, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) started the new year with a foray into a new realm of space endeavours.

The PSLV-C58 rocket, which carried 11 satellites, deployed the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) into orbit on Monday. XpoSat is the country’s first space observatory and the second in the world, after NASA’s IXPE, to study the polarisation of cosmic X-rays. It will open the windows to a field which has not till now been technologically explored by India. The mission could help scientists to look for emissions from black holes, neutron stars and similar objects. These studies are not possible from the earth as the cosmic rays are absorbed by the atmosphere. It is the country’s third space-based observatory after the launch of the solar mission, Aditya-L1, and AstroSat, launched in 2015.