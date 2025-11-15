<p>Bengaluru: CCB sleuths have busted a major interstate racket involved in producing and supplying adulterated ghee packed in counterfeit Nandini-branded sachets and bottles. The four accused have been arrested, and goods worth ₹1,26 crore seized.</p><p>A CCB Special Investigation Squad officer said that the accused were manufacturing adulterated ghee in Tamil Nadu using coconut and palm oil. The product was then packed (using machinery) into fake Nandini sachets and plastic bottles and transported to Bengaluru. It was supplied to local distributors who held official KMF licenses. These distributors allegedly sold the adulterated ghee to wholesale and retail stores and even Nandini parlors at the price of genuine Nandini ghee.</p>.Bengaluru Metro Phase 3: Double-decker to have 5 ramps, loops in 9 areas for local traffic.<p>Acting on discreet intelligence inputs, a joint team of the CCB Special Investigation Squad and the KMF Vigilance Wing conducted raids on November 14 at godowns, shops, and vehicles linked to Krishna Enterprises in Nanjamba Agrahara, Chamarajpet, owned by the main accused and his family members. During the operation, a vehicle arriving from Tamil Nadu with adulterated ghee packed in fake Nandini sachets and bottles was intercepted and seized along with the driver.</p>