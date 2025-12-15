Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Karnataka’s costly legal outsourcing

Karnataka’s costly legal outsourcing

A state that constantly turns to outside external advocates should answer a basic question: why maintain an expensive legal machinery that it does not trust?
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 19:13 IST
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 19:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaOpinioneditorialDH edit

Follow us on :

Follow Us