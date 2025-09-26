Ladakh flashpoint: Address the discontent

<p class="bodytext">The violence that led to the killing of four people in police firing and injuries to over 60 people in Ladakh on Wednesday is an escalation point in protests in the union territory over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Climate activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk commenced a hunger strike on September 10 to press the demands. Wangchuk, a highly regarded leader in the region, has staged protests earlier to highlight the demands and enjoys overwhelming popular support for his cause. He has called off his strike following the violence unleashed by a group of people who destroyed public property, attacked security personnel, and vandalised a BJP office. The trigger to the violence was the deterioration in the health of two fasting protesters.</p>.<p class="bodytext">People of Ladakh have been agitating over a set of demands since it was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory in 2019, as part of the reorganisation of the state and the scrapping of Article 370. Though they had initially welcomed the new status, demands soon emerged for a separate state with full federal rights in a democratic framework, and protection of tribal rights of the people under the Sixth Schedule. The two district councils in the region – the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance – representing various political and social groups, have held talks with the Centre, which has dilly-dallied on the demands. Another round of talks was scheduled for October 6, and the protesters, especially youngsters, have demanded talks on an earlier date and a time-bound resolution of the matter.</p>.Ladakh statehood row: Leh simmers after deadly stir; Sonam Wangchuk calls govt action ‘scapegoat tactic’.<p class="bodytext">Wangchuk had warned about discontent among the young people, caused by the government’s indifference to their demands. He has said that the untoward incidents were the result of Gen Z’s disappointment at their aspirations being ignored. The Union government has blamed Wangchuk and the opposition Congress for instigating the violence. Instead of looking for provocateurs and instigators, the government should positively respond to the grievances of the people in the region. Their demands are genuine. Ladakhis have felt that their culture, lifestyle, and environment are being threatened, and they need safeguards to protect their way of life. Two years ago, Wangchuk had cautioned the government that its indifference was sowing the seeds of militancy in the region. Ladakh is an area of strategic importance. The government should address the legitimate concerns of the people and take early steps to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate.</p>