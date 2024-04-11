Landmark Supreme Court verdict on climate change

In an important ruling, the Supreme Court has expanded the scope of fundamental rights to include “the right to be free from adverse effects of climate change.’’

It is a recognition of the serious threat that climate change poses to the lives and welfare of people. Courts have in the past helped to advance the cause of climate justice and protection of the environment, but this is the first time the apex court has linked environmental and climate-related issues to the fundamental rights of citizens.

The judgement also goes beyond justice in individual cases. The court has interpreted the right to equality under Article 14 and the right to life under Article 21 in such a way as to entitle citizens to climate justice. Since the state has the responsibility to ensure that citizens have full access to enjoyment of their rights, it will have to mandatorily “take effective measures to mitigate climate change.” Anchoring climate justice in the charter of rights is an important advancement of environmental jurisprudence.