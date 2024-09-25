Maha stink of a fake encounter killing

There are strong reasons that go to confirm the suspicion. Maharashtra is due for Assembly elections in a few weeks. Given the circumstances of the killing of Akshay Shinde, no one can be blamed for suspecting that it was an electoral shot for gains for the state government. There is also the charge that the death of the accused would help the school management which has political connections. The rape of the two minor girls had created popular anger and triggered protests against the government. The killing of the accused man would be seen as instant justice and might benefit the ruling party. Shiv Sena leaders have welcomed the killing and have not cared to defend the flimsy police theory. The state government asks why the Opposition is questioning the killing when they wanted the accused man to be hanged. The BJP has asked whether the Opposition is a “balatkari bachao alliance”. Can a government and ruling party, which should uphold the rule of law, defend such a killing with strong suspicions writ large on it, without even a preliminary investigation?