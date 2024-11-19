Missing in Manipur: Serious political intent

<p>Manipur is again on the boil with violence escalating not only among the warring groups but also against seats and symbols of power. Mobs have attacked Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s ancestral house and the houses of many ministers and MLAs. Violence runs through a chain of incidents in the state with attacks and counter-attacks between the Meiteis and the Kukis, and it is spreading and intensifying by the day. </p>.<p>The latest wave started with an attack on a Kuki village by Meitei armed groups earlier this month and continued through an attack on a security camp by Kukis and later, the abduction and killing of some Meitei people, including women and children, by the Kukis. There is firing in the buffer zone between the Meitei and Kuki regions of the state and modern arms are in use.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The spreading violence has had political consequences. The National People’s Party (NPP) which has seven MLAs has withdrawn support to the Biren Singh government, citing its “complete failure” in resolving the crisis. The withdrawal of support does not pose a threat to the government as it has a majority in the House though it shows distrust in the government, by a close ally. But there is opposition to Biren Singh even from within the BJP. A number of MLAs, including those from the Kuki side, have distanced themselves from the government. It has been clear, ever since the present phase of unrest and violence started last year, that Biren Singh is part of the problem in the state, but the Central government has been shielding him.</p>.<p>The Centre has been indifferent, even cynical, in dealing with the situation. It has now imposed the draconian AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) in some areas of the state. The AFSPA has an infamous record in Manipur and its reintroduction can only increase the people’s distrust. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has held review meetings, has told officials to take steps to restore peace in the state. </p>.<p>But the problem in the state is not one to be resolved by the officials or the armed forces, with the enforcement of draconian laws, or through curfews and internet bans. It needs a political initiative which has not happened till now. There has never been a joint meeting of Meitei and Kuki MLAs. Amit Shah has visited Manipur only twice since the conflict started, and one of these visits was for an election rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited the state. Unless the government takes sincere steps to promote dialogue and build trust, peace and normalcy will evade Manipur.</p>