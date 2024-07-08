Modi breaks long silence on Manipur

Mere words won’t do. There is much to be done in Manipur if normalcy is to be restored. Modi said schools have reopened and examinations are being conducted. But many of the schools are ‘Schools on Wheels,’ run by Vidya Bharati, which make the rounds of relief camps. That is not normal schooling. Over 60,000 people live in relief camps. There can be no normalcy till they return to their homes and rebuild their lives. The state is virtually divided into two regions, and the territories are guarded by armed personnel. The two main communities in the state, the Meiteis and the Kukis, do not enter each other’s territory. Vigilantes are active. Arms looted from government armouries are in free circulation. As Bimol Akoijam said in parliament, there are security forces in every sq. km of the state. That too is not a sign of normalcy.