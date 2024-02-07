One more sci-fi idea is closer to reality

US technology entrepreneur Elon Musk’s announcement that his company Neuralink has successfully implanted a brain-computer interface chip in a human being has brought science fiction a step closer to reality. The announcement was not entirely surprising because the process of the experiment was known and Neuralink had received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration in September last year. The declared aim of the company is to treat physiological disorders related to the brain, and the breakthrough it has made can possibly help to address physical and cognitive limitations and disabilities. The surgical implant of chips in the brain allows humans to wirelessly connect their brain with phones, computers and other devices. The chip captures the thoughts in the brain, converts them into signals, and moves a cursor or produces a text. It is mind moving matter, and works like telepathy. It will enable a disabled person to control a computer, robotic arm, wheelchair or other devices through thought alone. Previous experiments, done by others, had tried to physically connect the brain to a computer through a port in the skull. This raised the possibility of infection and limited the scope for usage.