Opposition has wrested its due

Opposition members, officials and experts are able to provide critical inputs and suggestions which improve the bills. Both the NDA parties and the opposition parties should take their role seriously and ensure that the work in the committees is done efficiently and in a non-partisan manner. Many important legislations and matters relating to the country’s security, electoral system and federal relations may come up for scrutiny before the committees. It must be ensured that they get the most detailed and thorough investigation and the national interest prevails. An efficient committee system will deepen transparency and democracy.