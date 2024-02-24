Plan for a growing elderly population

Niti Aayog’s position paper on “Senior Care Reforms in India” puts the spotlight on the demographic change happening in the county and the challenges that it will pose in various ways. It has estimated that the percentage of senior citizens, who account for 8.6 per cent of the population now, will increase to 13 per cent by 2030 and 20 per cent by 2050. This will mean that a whole set of policies will have to be oriented to the care of the elderly, and programmes will have to be formulated to ensure their welfare. Not much has been done in this direction and even reliable studies and projections are not available. Whatever information is available presents a grim picture of the future. About 71 per cent of the elderly live in rural India which is far behind urban areas in financial and economic support for life, healthcare facilities, and other welfare measures. It is in these areas that seniors need maximum support.
The paper draws attention to some grim realities. Close to 75 per cent of the elderly suffer from chronic diseases, and one in three show symptoms of depression. Healthcare for the elderly is a serious challenge. Geriatric medicine is still regarded as a fancy discipline in the country, and even basic medical facilities are not available to many. About 78 per cent of the elderly live without a pension and only 18 per cent are covered by health insurance. Most suffer from financial insecurity. Food for daily sustenance is a problem for many, and the social security net is inadequate or absent. Families tend to be nuclear and the elderly suffer from loneliness and despair. The paper notes that 54 per cent of the elderly women are widows, and 9 per cent of them reside alone. Many of the elderly are not aware of the schemes and facilities meant for them.
This situation will get worse as the demographic shift gathers pace in the coming years. The planning to tackle the problem has to start now. Otherwise, any gains to be got from the demographic dividend will be lost in dealing with the social and economic burden caused by lack of planning and resourcing for the elderly population. The paper suggests strengthening of physical and mental health services and upgrading emergency response infrastructure. Schemes for financial security in old age need to be formulated. Pension, insurance, tax reforms and other plans for the elderly have to be thought about. Longer lifespans will call for more flexible work models. A roadmap for dealing with issues needs to be prepared and updated from time to time. Perhaps a ministry for senior citizens is needed at both central and state levels.
(Published 23 February 2024, 21:13 IST)