Plan for a growing elderly population

Niti Aayog’s position paper on “Senior Care Reforms in India” puts the spotlight on the demographic change happening in the county and the challenges that it will pose in various ways. It has estimated that the percentage of senior citizens, who account for 8.6 per cent of the population now, will increase to 13 per cent by 2030 and 20 per cent by 2050. This will mean that a whole set of policies will have to be oriented to the care of the elderly, and programmes will have to be formulated to ensure their welfare. Not much has been done in this direction and even reliable studies and projections are not available. Whatever information is available presents a grim picture of the future. About 71 per cent of the elderly live in rural India which is far behind urban areas in financial and economic support for life, healthcare facilities, and other welfare measures. It is in these areas that seniors need maximum support.