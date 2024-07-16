Political instability resurfaces in Nepal

Significantly, Oli’s party is in a minority in the coalition. This in itself is a sign of the weakness of the new government. There is an understanding between the two parties that they will share the prime ministership equally until elections are held in 2027. However, in politics, such understandings do not mean much. When his term is done, it is not certain Oli will vacate the seat for Deuba, who is equally ambitious. Since the two parties do not have much in common ideologically, there is no guarantee that there will be enough glue to keep them together. This is the fourth time Oli has become prime minister. He is yet to prove that he is capable of following coalition dharma to complete his term. For now, he must prove his majority in parliament within two months.