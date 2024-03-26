President should be above partisan politics

The state has contended that the actions of the Governor and the President are in violation of Articles 14, 200 and 201 of the Constitution. The Constitution does not specify a time limit for the Governor or the President to give assent to bills. But it is clear that the Governor had kept the bill with him for an unreasonably long period without good reason. They were sent to the President only to avoid a direction from the Supreme Court. The President refused assent to the bills on the basis of the advice of the Union cabinet. It was also said that it is an encroachment into the state’s domain and a violation of the federal spirit and structure of governance in the country. It is unfortunate that the President has invited charges of partisan and unconstitutional action with her refusal to give assent to the bills. The President is bound to act on the advice of the Union cabinet but it is not known whether she explored her options before acting on a wrong advice. The state government also wants the court to strike down the reference of the bills to the President by the Governor.