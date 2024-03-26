President should be above partisan politics

The President is the constitutional head of the country and should be above the political fray. It would be embarrassing if the court were to criticise the President’s action in this respect. Confrontations between Governors and governments ruled by opposition parties have become common and the Supreme Court has had to step in frequently. Last week, the court forced Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to swear in K Ponmudi as a minister. Governors in Opposition-ruled states have become obstructionist in many matters, claiming powers that they do not have, and have conducted themselves like politicians. They are doing serious damage to the Constitution and the polity. The Kerala Governor and the central government have done a disservice to the Constitution by involving the President also in their political plans.