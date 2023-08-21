SC gender handbook shows way forward

Language reflects social attitudes and in a society that is strongly patriarchal and sexist, it is shaped and coloured by entrenched sentiments. Legal language is especially conservative and does not change even when the language used in society changes. Gender prejudices influence judgements. Women often get an unfair hearing, and they are judged on the basis of their roles as mother, wife and sister without independent agency. Chastity, modesty and obedience become ideal attributes. The use of stereotypes in language promotes such attitudes and results in denial of justice and equality for women. The Supreme Court has expanded the rights of women through many judgements. The handbook may be seen as an extension of that fine record. The exercise will hopefully pave the way for a more inclusive, fair and just legal discourse. It has uses even outside the legal system.