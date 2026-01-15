<p>The failure of the 64th mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C62) is a major disappointment and a setback to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the country’s space programme. Questions on risks and reliability have been raised around the PSLV – considered ISRO’s workhorse launcher – following two consecutive failures. The rocket carried EOS-N1, an earth observation satellite, and 15 other payloads, including some from Spain, Brazil, and Nepal. Developed by ISRO, the EOS-N1 had hyperspectral imaging capabilities and was to be used for civilian and strategic purposes, including advanced surveillance. All the payloads have been lost with the rocket. This setback comes eight months after the failed PSLV-C61 mission, which carried a remote-sensing satellite, EOS-09. It has been observed that both missions failed because of anomalies during the third stage of the flight.</p>.<p>Following the failed May 2025 mission, a pressure drop in the combustion chamber of the third-stage engine was cited as a reason for the anomaly. With the PSLV-C62 mission, ISRO has initiated a detailed analysis on the issues observed at the end of the PS3 (third stage) of the vehicle. There is much that rides on ISRO’s launches – reputation, commercial interests, and scientific and engineering ideas that are upgraded and fine-tuned after each mission. Over the years, the space agency has learnt from its failures and improved its performance. But repeated malfunctions will dent the reliability and credibility of the organisation. Satellites are conceived and designed for specific purposes and are aligned with timelines. Relaunching them will involve extensive planning and execution. ISRO’s reputation has significantly risen with its recent spate of successful high-profile missions and its ability to undertake cost-effective launches. Governments and private companies around the world are increasingly leveraging space exploration across sectors. While the demand is steadily increasing, the launch capability remains limited. ISRO should not lose its stature in the global market and miss the opportunities.</p>.BJP flays Sanjay Raut over Saamana editorial linking Amit Shah to Sohrabuddin case.<p class="bodytext">ISRO must address the doubts with an assurance that it can correct the mistakes, as it has done in the past, and that these failures would not define the way forward. It has lined up important missions, including the human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, and the setting up of an international space station. The PSLV was behind 64 of ISRO’s 105 launch missions; only five of them have failed. The space agency needs to realign itself with the harsh reality that while success is often taken for granted, failures invite thorough and critical scrutiny.</p>