Some loose ends in new Assam accord

The full details of the agreement have not been made public. According to available information, out of 126 Assembly seats in the state, 97 have been secured for “indigenous people” on the basis of the delimitation of constituencies. The next delimitation, when it takes place, will also follow the same norms and principles. The Assam Accord of 1985 had sought to address the grievance among the majority Assamese that their identity and political power were threatened by migrants from Bangladesh. The accord has not yet been implemented in full. The agreement does not make any reference to the compilation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The matter is before the Supreme Court now. Even if the latest agreement has endorsed the delimitation process, questions are bound to be raised about it as there are fears that constituencies will be demarcated to the disadvantage of some parties. The agreement provides for an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Assam over the next few years. Opposition parties in the state have described the agreement as an election-oriented exercise, claiming that it would not make any difference.