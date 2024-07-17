Terror spreading to Jammu districts

One important aspect of the new situation is the shift in terror from the Valley to the Jammu region. Most of the incidents in the last few months were reported from the wider Jammu region, which did not figure on the terrorism map until recently. This could be because of operational, tactical, or other reasons. There is tighter surveillance and security in the Valley where militancy was more active. More infiltration of trained terrorists is being reported in the rainy season, and it is likely to increase in the winter months. Some say terrorists are now more focused on the Jammu region as some troops have been shifted to the LoAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh. Terrorists also possess improved weapons and high-tech tools. The terrorists and their backers may also have stepped up their activities to prevent a return to normalcy after the Assembly elections, expected to be held before September 30, or to scupper the elections as such.