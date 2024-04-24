The difficulty of being allies and rivals

The CPI(M) and the Congress are rivals in Kerala while they are part of the I.N.D.I.A. grouping and are electoral allies in many states including West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. But the hostility and acrimony between the two parties in Kerala is such that it would be difficult to imagine them as allies elsewhere.

That is basically because Kerala is most important for both parties. For the CPI(M), it is the only state where it can hope to be in power. The Congress wants to come to power in the state, and it is also the state which gave it the most number of MPs in 2019. So, both parties can only thrive on the other’s weakness.

Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad has exacerbated the hostilities. He is contesting against CPI candidate Annie Raja, and is taunted as a leader who has fled the battle against the BJP. Both parties go to absurd lengths to criticise each other and accuse each other of being in a secret alliance with the BJP.

While the Congress criticises the Narendra Modi government for unleashing the central investigative agencies against Opposition leaders, it does not find fault with such actions against the CPI(M). The CPI(M) criticises the Congress of adopting ‘soft Hindutva’ policies and lacking the strength to fight the BJP. The BJP, on its part, accuses the two of being in league to thwart it.