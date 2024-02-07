The perilous age of disinformation

The most serious threat that the world faces now are not a war, a nuclear catastrophe or an economic crisis, but disinformation, according to the Global Risk Report 2024, published by the World Economic Forum, Davos. The report is based on the opinion of over 1,400 experts and has assessed the world’s vulnerability to threats in various fields. It presents an outlook of concern for the future. Climate change has been known as a serious risk, but ranking misinformation and disinformation along with it is to be taken particular note of. Misinformation is wrong information and disinformation is deliberately falsified information. Technology-driven false information has always been a serious threat to societies, but Artificial Intelligence (AI) would now be deployed to amplify and aggravate its impact. Everything can be misrepresented and falsified and presented with such credibility that people will not be able to distinguish truth from falsehood.