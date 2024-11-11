Time for a safety system overhaul

<p class="bodytext">A recent incident involving a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver, who tragically died after suffering a heart attack while at the wheel, highlights the need to address the issues of drivers’ health and safety. Thankfully, the bus did not have passengers and the conductor displayed presence of mind and steered the vehicle to safety. However, such incidents not only threaten the lives of drivers and the crew, they also endanger other road users. With Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion and high-stress environment, ensuring driver health should be a priority. BMTC has partnered with the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology for periodic health checkups which is a positive step. But the question whether or not such practices are consistent across divisions of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) remains. More concerning is the lack of similar regulations for private bus operators who transport a significant number of commuters. Given the long work hours, regular health screenings for the crew are essential – not only for their safety but also for their passengers’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru’s chaotic roads pose a unique challenge but the situation is even more dangerous in North Karnataka where buses are often old and poorly maintained. This increases the risks of breakdowns and accidents and in the case of a medical emergency, it can have catastrophic consequences. In addition to this, many buses lack basic safety equipment like first aid kits; not all drivers and conductors are trained in basic emergency procedures either. This gap in safety preparedness highlights the need for more comprehensive health and safety measures to better protect crew members and passengers. Besides periodic check-ups, a doctor and a counsellor must be stationed at each bus depot. Beyond physical health issues, crew members often face high levels of personal and professional stress which can affect their ability to perform duties safely. Emotional and psychological well-being must be taken into account, as high-stress jobs require more than just physical health monitoring. Moreover, private bus operations should also be held to the same health and safety standards as government-run buses. The safety of the crew and passengers is equally important, and a unified effort from both sectors is necessary to ensure safer roads for all.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The BMTC incident should serve as a wake-up call for transport authorities. The government must urgently introduce regulations that mandate health checkups, training, and other safety measures for the crew. Stricter penalties for non-compliance should also be implemented. Only through a combination of robust health screening, emotional support, better training, and improved safety standards can we prevent such tragedies and safeguard lives on the road.</p>