Too late to save Joshimath?

Uttarakhand has experienced over 1,100 landslides this year, compared to 354 in 2021 and 245 in 2022. The entire region is prone to earthquakes and the northern districts of Garhwal fall in the highest category of seismic activity. All the reports have called for a review of town-planning practices and building norms in the hilly region. Construction practices, patterns of habitation, and lifestyles have to change. There should be better regulatory mechanisms and more efficient use and disposal of water and waste. If the region has to survive, it has to make changes, and some of them will be painful. But the right message has not been learned even after all the disasters have happened and warnings have been sounded. The Uttarakhand government did not want the reports to be made public and the state High Court had to prod it to do so. The government’s view of the report is clear from that.