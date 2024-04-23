Unbecoming of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Sunday was most inappropriate and has been widely seen as communal and divisive. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should enforce the model code of conduct and take action on it. It has taken action against others for far less. The Prime Minister said the Congress would collect all the country’s wealth and give it all to Muslims. He said: “That means, they will give it all to ‘those who have more children’ and ‘infiltrators’. These are bad remarks for anyone to make. How can a Prime Minister make remarks like “they (Congress) won’t even spare your mangal sutra!” He repeated the remarks on Monday in Aligarh. The world is watching this election. The Prime Minister often makes claims of having improved India’s standing in the world and of India being the “mother of democracy”. Such remarks could only lower the country’s standing.