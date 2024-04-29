Unwise to neglect Himalayan crisis

The finding of an ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) study, that glaciers across the Indian Himalayan region are melting at an alarming rate, is not surprising. Studies by various organisations have noted the diminishment of glaciers, which play a crucial role in maintaining and controlling the climate of region and the world. The Himalayan region is considered the Third Pole because its glaciers are as important as those in the two other geographical poles. The ISRO study, conducted using satellite data from 1984 to 2023, has found that glaciers have retreated and thinned drastically, leading to expansion of glacial lakes and formation of new lakes. They serve as freshwater sources for rivers but also pose a danger when excessive melting of the snow produces Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). India recently experienced a GLOF event which destroyed the Chungthang dam in Sikkim, after the South Lhonak Lake was flooded by a melting glacier. It led to loss of life and destruction of property in two states.