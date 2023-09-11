Upswing in India’s role in world affairs

India’s G20 negotiators worked to ensure that the Indian presidency would not be the only one since 2008 without a joint declaration. But the formula would not have been possible, as noted by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, without the assistance of last year’s chair Indonesia, the incoming chair Brazil, as well as the 2025 chair South Africa. The minister’s observation of these as developing countries with a “strong history” of working together -- the latter two are also partners of India, Russia and China in BRICS -- was a rare acknowledgement of India’s storied foreign policy. As a result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the chair of the summit, was able to announce the adoption of the 83-paragraph consensus document on the very first day of the summit. In the end, the two notable absentees, the Russian and Chinese presidents, did not matter that much. Indeed, their staying away may have even helped in forging a consensus.