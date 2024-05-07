Uttarakhand forest fires sign of climate crisis

Forest fires are not specific to Uttarakhand. Their extent and severity have been increasing. According to Forest Survey of India (FSI) data, the number of fires between April 20 and April 27 this year was three times more than during the same period last year. They were reported from all parts of the country, including Karnataka. Last week, three instances of forest fire were reported from the Biligiri Tiger Reserve. There were major incidents of fire in several other forest areas of the state in the last few years. The last winter was drier than in the past and the ongoing summer has been hotter. The decrease in the natural moisture in the air and on the ground allows the fire to spread. These have made the environment prone to fires. They are sometimes caused by natural factors but more often by actions related to human negligence, mischief or greed.