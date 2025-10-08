<p class="bodytext">As the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan prepares to open its doors during Deepavali, Revenue Minister and district in-charge Krishna Byre Gowda’s recent statement promising to rein in the temple’s notorious VIP culture comes as a welcome move. For years, the annual <span class="italic">darshan </span>of Goddess Hasanamba, revered as the ‘Smiling Mother’, has been marred by chaotic crowd management, arbitrary privileges, and the deep resentment of ordinary devotees. The 12th-century temple, built by the Hoysala dynasty, is among Karnataka’s most spiritually significant shrines. Its sanctum remains closed for a year. Understandably, when the temple opens for a brief period each year, lakhs flock for the <span class="italic">darshan</span>. Last year, the temple saw a record 20.4 lakh devotees; this year, the number may exceed 25 lakh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But routinely, the ordinary devotee is subjected to an ordeal of endurance and humiliation. In previous years, long queues stretching for several kilometres were halted for hours to accommodate the visiting VIPs and their entourages. Thousands of special passes were issued under political and bureaucratic pressure, effectively creating two classes of devotees – those with influence and those without. This blatant discrimination has often triggered impromptu protests outside the temple, reflecting the deep resentment among the worshippers. Such practices are a stain on the sanctity of the pilgrimage and erode trust in spiritual institutions that are meant to serve all equally.</p>.Hasanamba jatra mahotsava: Dress code for staff on duty.<p class="bodytext">The minister’s promise this year – to cap the passes at about a thousand, allocate fixed time slots, restrict entourages, and prohibit private vehicles near the temple premises – is a step in the right direction. In the past, VIPs have arrived with dozens of relatives, aides, and hangers-on walking past the waiting crowds. These reforms must be enforced in letter and spirit, for the credibility of the administration hinges on ensuring that no devotee, however humble, feels excluded or demeaned. Given the anticipated crowds, the authorities must also prioritise safety. Crowd density mapping, one-way queue systems, surveillance, trained personnel, and strong barricades are imperative to prevent stampedes. Large gatherings in the recent past have turned tragic. The Hasanamba festival is a celebration of faith. If the administration succeeds in ensuring equal access, orderly queues, and safe <span class="italic">darshan </span>for all, it will not only honour the deity but also send a message that the government stands on the side of the people, not privilege. Dismantling the arrogance of VIP culture at her gates would be a true offering to the Smiling Mother of Hassan.</p>