War, by pretentious means and motivations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains adamant about keeping the fires burning, despite his own military commanders declaring publicly that the war against Hamas was unwinnable. He has had to dissolve the war cabinet due to open differences within. And he has rejected all demands on him to reach a ceasefire agreement. Qatar, Egypt and the US are trying to hammer out yet another truce plan after Netanyahu walked out of an earlier one in July. But Hamas has rejected the new plan in the making as granting too many concessions to Israel. More than 10 months into this war, which began after Hamas launched an attack killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage and Netanyahu counter-attacked Gaza to “finish off Hamas”, the Israeli military has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The horrific death toll has been judged by the International Court of Justice as having all the hallmarks of genocide. Yet, Netanyahu, clearly driven by reasons of his own political survival, refuses to stop.