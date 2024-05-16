Water: Time to take a long-term view

The long dry spell until last week in Bengaluru has resulted in the depletion of groundwater, causing more than half the borewells in the city to go dry. Though the city has started receiving showers in the past few days, it will take some more time for the water situation in the city to improve even temporarily.

While the reckless and unregulated digging of borewells over the last two decades is mainly to blame, the irregular supply of Cauvery water led to an increased dependence on borewells and consequently to the overexploitation of groundwater.

Even the borewells owned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have had to bear the brunt, further increasing the pressure on water supply.

The BWSSB generally draws about 400 million litres of water per day from its borewells to cater to areas that do not receive Cauvery water. BBMP has nearly 3,000 borewells to supply water to 110 villages that were added to Bengaluru municipal limits in 2008. Though the BWSSB attempted to regulate new borewells by mandating prior approval, those in the know say that at least five illegal borewells are being drilled every day.