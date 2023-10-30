Why stall South’s progress, NMC?

This is perverse logic because medical education is not a zero sum game. It is not known how medical education in some states can be promoted by stopping other states from starting new colleges or increasing medical seats. Why should the number of medical graduates be restricted in some states when there is free movement of medical professionals across the country? Priority may be given to setting up new medical colleges in states where there are fewer doctors, but there is no sense in imposing a ceiling on other states. Such a restraint can only affect the overall availability of doctors and provision of medical facilities in the country. If there is concern over the quality of education because of the proliferation of colleges, the NMC has all the means at its disposal to ensure that the best standards are maintained. That is its main purpose.