Yet again, too few women in parliament

Politics is dominated by men who do not give space to women because of their patriarchal attitudes and also because they do not want to share power with women. But women’s engagement with elections has grown over the years. In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the female turnout is equal to the male one at 66 per cent. Governments frame schemes for women and parties make special efforts to win women’s votes. Women are only considered a vote bank that should be appeased for the benefit of men in power. The Women’s Reservation Bill remains an empty gesture and it is doubtful if it will be implemented even in the next elections. Many other countries are far ahead of India in women’s parliamentary representation. About 46 per cent of MPs in South Africa, 35 per cent in the UK, and 29 per cent in the US are women. Real women’s empowerment will happen only when women are adequately represented in positions of legislative and political power.