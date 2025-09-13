Zooming in on custodial torture

<p>The Supreme Court’s decision to register a suo motu case over the lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations shows not only the Court’s displeasure over the non-compliance with its earlier orders in this connection, but also underlines law enforcement agencies’ disregard for the rights of citizens. </p><p>The Court has taken cognisance of a media report about the death of 11 people in police custody in Rajasthan in the last seven months. In 2020, the Court had directed the Centre to install CCTV systems in police stations as a deterrent against custodial torture. </p><p>It also ordered the installation of surveillance mechanisms in the offices of central agencies that carry out interrogation and have the power to arrest people. The Court noted that the directive was intended to protect the right to life and dignity of citizens.</p>.<p>India has a grim history of custodial torture and deaths, and efforts towards deterrence have not succeeded. Though the law bans torturous methods for extracting confessions from the accused, offenders in the police force and other agencies have largely continued to evade scrutiny. For many in positions of power, torture becomes the assertion of that power, leaving innocent people injured and disabled in police stations and in interrogation rooms. Such excesses have no place in a democratic society that claims to follow the rule of law. </p><p>CCTVs are a safeguard because it is assumed that policemen would desist from custodial torture as the images could be presented as evidence against them. The Court had directed the authorities to form oversight committees to monitor the installation of the cameras and awareness campaigns about the use of these systems. It had also ruled that surveillance should cover the entire station premises.</p>.<p>It was found that the apex court’s order was not implemented in many police stations. In stations where cameras were installed, areas outside of the cameras’ range were being used for torturing the suspects. Shocking images of torture in a police station in Kerala became public last week. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded on average 92 deaths in police custody every year between 2000 and 2022. </p><p>Tens of thousands of people are tortured and subjected to third-degree methods. The installation of CCTV cameras should help to put an end to such torture and killings. The Court has made a strong statement on the issue; it should now ensure a prompt follow-through. Compliance must be non-negotiable, and action against the offenders must be strong, swift, and certain.</p>