Elections amid a darkness like never before

Today, policy and its execution itself is about exercising prejudices. Some institutions are standing up, as in the case of the remarkable Supreme Court verdict by the five-judge Constitution Bench that struck down the Electoral Bonds scheme of 2018 and ordered that the details of who bought the bonds and who got the money be divulged. Yet, the desperation to stop this was so much that the largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India, had the gall to file a junior officer’s affidavit to ask the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court to amend its order – asking for three months, no less, to release data that was readily available. It was a blatant attempt to keep the dirty secrets of the money trail and extortion via the bonds from coming out before the elections. The affidavit was as good as false, because the data was eventually released to the deadline set by the SC.